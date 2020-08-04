1/1
Gloria Zoski
1931 - 2020
Gloria "Dolly" Zoski, 88 of Philadelphia passed away on July 11, 2020 at Valley Manor Nursing Home in Coopersburg. Gloria was born in Allentown on July 19, 1931 daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Wozniak) Zoski. She was the Art Director for Cooke Publishing Company in Devon, PA. Dolly loved to travel and was an amazing artist.

Survivors: Her good friend Phyllis Spagnola of Philadelphia, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by one brother and six sisters.

Services: Private, funeral arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
