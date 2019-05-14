Godfrey F. Fixl, 76, Lower Saucon Twp. died Monday, May 13, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of Joan M. (Stauffer) Fixl. He was born in Northampton on July 19, 1942 to the late Frank and Anna Fixl. Godfrey served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He held various positions for Mack Trucks for 38 years until retirement. Godfrey is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown and Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club, Northampton. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 52 years; sister: Rose Bet of Slatington. Predeceased by siblings: Frank, Theresa, Joseph, Stephen, Anna (Sister Delora), Albert.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. Private interment at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown with Military Honors. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers memorials to the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015 and or , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary