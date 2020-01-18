Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Windish Lutheran Church
617 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Windish Lutheran Church
617 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
Goldie Achando Obituary
Goldie Achando, 94, of Fountain Hill, passed away on January 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sadie (Kardos) and Frank Torma. She was the loving wife of the late Jose (Joseph) Achando.

Goldie was an active member of St. John's Windish Lutheran Church. She worked as a seamstress for Bethlehem Lynn Sportswear for many years. Goldie enjoyed sewing clothing for her family, day trips to New York City and playing canasta with friends. Her family was her life and she cherished her time spent with them.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sharon Lintner and her husband Guy and grandson, Christopher Lintner and his wife, Morgan. Goldie was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Torma.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at St. John's Windish Lutheran Church 617 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Windish Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 18, 2020
