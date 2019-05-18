Gordon "Gordy" Bender died peacefully in his sleep on the evening of May 16, 2019 at the age of 101.He was predeceased by his parents William and Lotte Bender, h[is three brothers Lester, Romaine and Kenneth and his wife of 57 years, Helen (Burnell).He grew up in Catasauqua and raised his family in Emmaus. He leaves behind his children: Barbara (Barry) Gordon, Marsha (Steven) Johnson, and Gary (Linda)Bender, his 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.Gordy lived a version of the American Dream, working at only one company, Mack Trucks from the age of 18 until his retirement. He was proud of his work helping to organize the UAW and serving as shop steward for many years. He served in the U.S. Army, a Master Sergeant veteran of WWII, in the South Pacific. He was a tireless worker on and off the job but also enjoyed family vacations, world travel with Helen, and a sweet retirement in Florida. He attributed his longevity to physical activity, no smoking, social beer-drinking, singing, dancing, and golf (which he played until he was 94). In his later years he enjoyed his flower gardens and bird feeders. And, he considered himself Penn State's No. 1 football fan, even scouting for future players. He was very proud of his children and had fun with the next two generations. Barbara and Marsha would like to thank the family of Sue Rex and Garnetta Haney for adopting their dad into their lives. They also thank his neighbors at Stonehedge Apartments for their many acts of kindness.Lastly, they wish to thank the staff of Gino Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton for his last year. Theytreated our father with professionalism, compassion and empathy. He was happy and continued to entertain with his Sinatra-like voice, which never faded. Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. His viewing will be from 10-11am Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.brubakerfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary