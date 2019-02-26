Gordon H. Fegley, 92, of Hellertown, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the St. Luke's VNA Hospice House, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the wife of the late Charlotte B. Fegley who died May 28, 2007. He was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1926 to the late Harry L. and Edna (Cleaver) Fegley. Gordon served our country faithfully in the US Army during WWII. He was a Train Engineer for Reading, Conrail, Bethlehem for 49 years until retiring. He is a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, Bethlehem Masonic Lodge, Hellertown Sportsman's Assoc., & Reading Retired Veteran Employees Assoc.SURVIVORS: Daughters: Nancy J. Fegley and Steve L. Williams of Easton, Lois E. wife of Joseph D. Palmisano of Bethlehem, Linda M. Moreno of Naples, FL; grandchildren: Capt. J. Ross Moreno, Tegan Moreno, First Lt. Maris Kolev; great grandson: Reagan Moreno. Predeceased by a brother Harry T. Fegley.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown with military honors accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 501 Northampton St. Hellertown, PA 18055 and or the Hellertown Sportsman's Assoc. 1793 Meadows Rd. Hellertown, PA 18055. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary