1/1
Gordon J. Mann Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon J. Mann, Sr., 87 of Northampton, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Liza's House Personal Care Home in Danielsville, PA.

Born October 26, 1932 in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Lilly) Mann. He was the husband of the late Armell (Moser) Mann with whom he shared 65 years of marriage prior to her death in 2018.

He was a graduate of Northampton High School Class of 1950. For many years, he proudly owned and operated Mann's Dairy Barn and Mann Farms, Allen Township, PA. Gordon was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kreidersville, PA. As a dairy farmer, Gordon was a member of the Pocono Mountain Dairy Board and Lehigh Valley Dairy Board.

Surviving are children, Gordon J. Mann, Jr. and wife Michele of Lancaster, PA, Armell L. McFarland of Lehighton, PA, Lorie E. Gaugler wife of Alan of Northampton, PA, John E. Mann and wife Lisa of Northampton, PA, Kenneth M. Mann and wife Rose of Palmerton, PA and Bruce G. Mann and fiancée Lisa Page of Northampton, PA and brother, David Mann and wife Sally of Allentown, PA, 18 grand children; 8 great-grand children, many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. Graveside Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Northampton County 4H at 14 Gracedale Ave. Nazareth, PA 18064 or online at https://secure.ddar.psu.edu/s/1218/2014/index.aspx?sid=1218&gid=1&pgid=658&cid=2321&dids=4213&bledit=1&appealcode=AD77C Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
To the Mann family, our sincerest sympathy. Your father was a great person.
Lucille Solt
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved