Gordon J. Mann, Sr., 87 of Northampton, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Liza's House Personal Care Home in Danielsville, PA.
Born October 26, 1932 in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Lilly) Mann. He was the husband of the late Armell (Moser) Mann with whom he shared 65 years of marriage prior to her death in 2018.
He was a graduate of Northampton High School Class of 1950. For many years, he proudly owned and operated Mann's Dairy Barn and Mann Farms, Allen Township, PA. Gordon was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kreidersville, PA. As a dairy farmer, Gordon was a member of the Pocono Mountain Dairy Board and Lehigh Valley Dairy Board.
Surviving are children, Gordon J. Mann, Jr. and wife Michele of Lancaster, PA, Armell L. McFarland of Lehighton, PA, Lorie E. Gaugler wife of Alan of Northampton, PA, John E. Mann and wife Lisa of Northampton, PA, Kenneth M. Mann and wife Rose of Palmerton, PA and Bruce G. Mann and fiancée Lisa Page of Northampton, PA and brother, David Mann and wife Sally of Allentown, PA, 18 grand children; 8 great-grand children, many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. Graveside Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
