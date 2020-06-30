Gordon M. Upton, 88, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. Born in Washington, NJ, he was the son of the late James J. and Eva M. (Klein) Upton. He was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Upton.
After graduating from Allentown High School, Gordon went on to work at Daytimers for many years until his retirement. He was also a member of the St. Francis Society for many years. In his free time, he loved watching the Yankees.
He is lovingly remembered by his children: Michael Upton and his wife, Jean, and Karen, wife of Gregory Kleinert; and his grandchildren: Alexander and Nicholas Kleinert, and Benjamin and Samantha Upton.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in passing by his two brothers, James and William Upton.
A viewing will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 930AM until the Mass of Christian burial is celebrated at 1030AM, all at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave, Whitehall, PA 18052.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gordon's name to the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
After graduating from Allentown High School, Gordon went on to work at Daytimers for many years until his retirement. He was also a member of the St. Francis Society for many years. In his free time, he loved watching the Yankees.
He is lovingly remembered by his children: Michael Upton and his wife, Jean, and Karen, wife of Gregory Kleinert; and his grandchildren: Alexander and Nicholas Kleinert, and Benjamin and Samantha Upton.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in passing by his two brothers, James and William Upton.
A viewing will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 930AM until the Mass of Christian burial is celebrated at 1030AM, all at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave, Whitehall, PA 18052.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gordon's name to the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 30, 2020.