Gordon R. Pfeiffer
Gordon Richard Pfeiffer, 86, of Hellertown, passed away on May 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (Posh) Pfeiffer. Born in Hellertown, he was the son of the late John and Orpha (Diehl) Pfeiffer. Gordon graduated from Hellertown High and was an Iron Worker for 30 years. After retiring he worked for many years at Mike's Kids Doggie Shop in Hellertown PA. He was a veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children: John Pfeiffer and wife Autumn, of Nescopeck PA; Gordon Pfeiffer and partner Christine Blair, of Philadelphia PA; Cheryl Weirbach and husband William of Bethlehem PA. He is also survived by grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held privately. His arrangements are in the care of the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St, Hellertown, PA. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
