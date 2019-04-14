Gordon S. Heimbach, 83, born in East Greenville, passed on April 10, 2019 at home. He was the son of the late Raymond W. and Glenna V. (Christman) Heimbach. He grew up around his father's business, I.B. Heimbach & Son. Graduated from East Greenville High School class of 1952 and went on to study Industrial Arts at Millersville University, and graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. He was a member of two honorary professional fraternities and one service to the campus fraternity. He taught junior high shop in Collingwood, NJ. Drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as an instructor in the Signal Corps at Ft. Gordon, GA. He and his brother, Larry, in 1973 bought the former Triangle Auto Dealership building in Pennsburg in 1973 to develop a hardware store named Heimbach Brothers, Do-It-Yourself Center. They opened in 1975 and retired in 2005 after 31 years. Thereupon, the property was bought and demolished and became a Rite-Aid Pharmacy.Surviving are siblings, Raymond C. Heimbach ofZionsville, Lorraine H. Lambertonof Phoenix, AZ Dorothy J. Hemmerle of Emmaus and Larry L. Heimbach of East Greenville; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Predeceased are siblings, Frances G. Gendebien, Myrtle A. Pirnik, Joyce V. Whiteford and Jeannette L. Harwick. He supported Animals in Distress and the Montgomery County SPCA. He was a member of the East Greenville Fire Co. and a lifelong member of New Goshenhoppen UCC. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041. Calling from 9:30 AM to 10:45 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA.In lieu of flowers, contributions to the New Goshenhoppen UCC Handicap Accessibility Fund and Montgomery County SPCA, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary