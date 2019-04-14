Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Heimbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon S. Heimbach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gordon S. Heimbach Obituary
Gordon S. Heimbach, 83, born in East Greenville, passed on April 10, 2019 at home. He was the son of the late Raymond W. and Glenna V. (Christman) Heimbach. He grew up around his father's business, I.B. Heimbach & Son. Graduated from East Greenville High School class of 1952 and went on to study Industrial Arts at Millersville University, and graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. He was a member of two honorary professional fraternities and one service to the campus fraternity. He taught junior high shop in Collingwood, NJ. Drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as an instructor in the Signal Corps at Ft. Gordon, GA. He and his brother, Larry, in 1973 bought the former Triangle Auto Dealership building in Pennsburg in 1973 to develop a hardware store named Heimbach Brothers, Do-It-Yourself Center. They opened in 1975 and retired in 2005 after 31 years. Thereupon, the property was bought and demolished and became a Rite-Aid Pharmacy.Surviving are siblings, Raymond C. Heimbach ofZionsville, Lorraine H. Lambertonof Phoenix, AZ Dorothy J. Hemmerle of Emmaus and Larry L. Heimbach of East Greenville; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Predeceased are siblings, Frances G. Gendebien, Myrtle A. Pirnik, Joyce V. Whiteford and Jeannette L. Harwick. He supported Animals in Distress and the Montgomery County SPCA. He was a member of the East Greenville Fire Co. and a lifelong member of New Goshenhoppen UCC. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041. Calling from 9:30 AM to 10:45 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA.In lieu of flowers, contributions to the New Goshenhoppen UCC Handicap Accessibility Fund and Montgomery County SPCA, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Download Now