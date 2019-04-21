Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Passaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon V. Passaro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gordon V. Passaro Obituary
Gordon V. Passaro, 89, died Friday, April 12. Born in Allentown to Henry and Marion (Lentz) Passaro, he was the husband of the late Joyce (Knute) Passaro. He served in the US Marine Corps, was employed by Mack Trucks for over 30 years, and was a member of the Allentown Italian Club, Austrian Hungarian Veterans Society, and other social organizations. Survivors: children Daniel, David, Douglas, and Denine; 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings Evelyn Kloiber and George. Services: private. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Peaceable Kingdom or Animals in Distress.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.