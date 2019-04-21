|
|
Gordon V. Passaro, 89, died Friday, April 12. Born in Allentown to Henry and Marion (Lentz) Passaro, he was the husband of the late Joyce (Knute) Passaro. He served in the US Marine Corps, was employed by Mack Trucks for over 30 years, and was a member of the Allentown Italian Club, Austrian Hungarian Veterans Society, and other social organizations. Survivors: children Daniel, David, Douglas, and Denine; 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings Evelyn Kloiber and George. Services: private. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Peaceable Kingdom or Animals in Distress.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019