Grace A. Bonser, 85, formerly of Moore Township, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Bonser, with whom she shared 41 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1995. Born in Moore Township and raised by her grandparents, William and Jennie Hugo, she was the daughter of the late William and Lillian G. (Hugo) Sperling. A 1952 graduate of Nazareth High School, Grace also attended Moravian College and the American Institute of Banking. Grace enjoyed a very successful career in banking, which began with the former Union Bank in Bethlehem where she rose through the ranks before retiring as a vice president from First Union Bank. Her professional talents were not limited to banking, she was also an expert seamstress and known for her passion of creating custom bridal gowns. Grace was a member of the Bath Area Jaycees, Quota International, Northampton Band Booster, Moore Township PTA, and served on the board of trustees of Northampton Public Library. Additionally, she was a former member of Chapman Quarries United Methodist Church and Christ Church of Bath United Church of Christ, as well as a member Northampton County 4-H serving as a sewing leader. An avid golfer, Grace was also a member of the Grasshopper Golf League.



Survivors: She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kathy Geiger and husband, Sherwood, of Danielsville; granddaughter, Sarah Geiger and husband, Ben Andes, of Limerick; grandson, Joel Geiger and wife, Erin, of Danielsville; great-grandsons, Adam, Eli, George, and Evan; nieces and nephews.



Services: Due to the current pandemic, funeral services for Grace will be private. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Northampton County 4-H Center, c/o Karen Cassady, 230 McNair Circle, Northampton, PA 18067.



