Grace A. Ettwein, 86, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard Ettwein. They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on September 3rd. Grace was born on December 11, 1932 in Boston, MA to parents Gordon and Emily (Patten) Whiteneck. She was the youngest of eight children. Grace retired from St. Lukes Hospital, Bethlehem where she did the baking at the Oasis Coffee Shop and later worked in the cafeteria. She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Allentown. Grace was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for over 24 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was an avid knitter and crossword puzzle enthusiast.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband Richard, she is missed by her children, Susan Ettwein of Bethlehem, Barbara Buss and husband John of Stewartsville, NJ., Thomas Ettwein and wife Donna Seier of Catasauqua and Diane Dudeck and husband Kenneth of Drums; grandchildren, Rebecca Devatt, Zachary Ettwein, Matthew Ettwein, Alison Seier and Steven Seier; great grandchildren, Caiden Ettwein, Camron Ettwein and Zarinah Tapia.
SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019