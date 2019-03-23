Grace A. Lantz, 100, of Longswamp Township, died peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of W. Charles "Charlie" Lantz, whom she married February 24, 1982. She was pre-deceased by her first husband Herman L. Snyder in 1964. Born in Longswamp Township, she was a daughter of the late Harry S. and H. Mabel (Moyer) Reppert. Grace was a member of Longswamp United Church of Christ, where she was very active and was an officer on several committees. Mrs. Lantz was a clerk/postmaster for the United States Postal Service, Mertztown, for 22 years, retiring in 1982. She was also a member of the Topton Senior Citizens, Topton, Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary, and the Topton Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary. She played the bass fiddle with the Blue Ridge Mountaineers and Earl Keller and the Melody Rangers, which was broadcast on WEEU, WEST, and WSAN.Survivors: In addition to her husband of 37 years, Charlie; Grace is survived by a son, Gerry C., husband of Sandra Snyder, San Antonio, TX; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and first husband, Grace was predeceased by a daughter, Marlene M. (Snyder) Hamm in 2011 and sisters, Mae (Reppert) DeLong, Betty (Reppert) Weil, and brothers, Harold and Theodore Reppert.Services: A funeral service to celebrate Grace's life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Longswamp UCC Church, 200 Clay Road, Mertztown, with the Reverend Dr. Katherine E. Brearly, officiating. Interment in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. A viewing will be held for relatives and friends on Thursday evening, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 E. Weis Street, Topton, PA. and Friday morning, 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. in the church.Contributions: Flowers may be sent or contributions may be made to Longswamp UCC Church Memorial Fund, 200 Clay Road, Mertztown, PA 19539. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary