Grace A. Drozdowski Dankle, 88, of Gross Towers, formerly of 2013 Washington St. Allentown, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard "Pappy" Lee Dankle. Grace was a waitress at the former Kerns Restaurant in Allentown from 1968 until retiring in 1985. Prior to that, she was a waitress at the former Delongs Steak House in Allentown from 1959 to 1968 and was a dental assistant for Dr. Henninger in Allentown from 1949 to 1958. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Florence A. (Noll) Hummel. Grace was a 1949 graduate of Allentown High School. She was a member of the former Dubbs Memorial U.C.C., Allentown.
Survivors: Son: Russell S. Drozdowski of Slatington, Sister: Evelyn F. Bowers of Allentown, Grandchildren: Jamie Walker, Traci Kaintz, Dustin Drozdowski and Scott Drozdowski and Great-Grandchildren: Morgan, Kya, Trenton, Ceeden, Trevor, Lucas and Ava. She was preceded in death by her Son: Edward M. Drozdowski II.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 12:30 P.M. at Grandview Cemetery 2735 Walbert Ave. Allentown. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com