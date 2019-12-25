Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
More Obituaries for Grace Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace C. Newman

Grace C. Newman Obituary
Grace C. Newman, 96, of Allentown, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, in her residence at Country Meadows Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Edman J. Newman. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary Jane (McFarland) Chilton. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from West Chester University in 1944 and Master of Education degree from Temple University in 1948. Employed as an elementary school teacher for more than 30 years, Grace was an active member of NEA and PSEA. A member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Trexlertown, she was an avid reader, bird lover and traveler who spent summers in Canada and winters in Florida.

Survivors: son, Jeffry L. and wife, Lisa, Mountain Rest SC; daughters, Faith E. Binns and husband, Everitt, Allentown, Laurie N. Mankos and husband, Douglas, Slatington; sister, Edith C. Buckley, Las Vegas NV; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; nephews; nieces. Granddaughter, Kelly Ann Ring, brother, William, and sisters, Ruth Allen and Florence Coyne, preceded her in death.

Services: 10:30 AM Friday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to church, PO Box 368, 6667 L. Macungie Rd. 18087.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 25, 2019
