Norcross-Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
101 N Main St.
Coopersburg, PA 18036
610-282-1150
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Bible Fellowship Cemetery
6782 N Main St
Coopersburg, PA
Grace E. Bright Obituary
Grace Elizabeth Bright, 98, of Sellersville, passed away August 7th, 2019. Born in Flint Hill, PA she was the daughter of the late Ira and Sallie Ann (Sacks) Bright.

Grace was a previous member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Coopersburg, PA and a member of God's Bible Holiness Church in Orefield, PA.

She is survived by second cousins.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at Calvary Bible Fellowship Cemetery 6782 N Main St, Coopersburg, PA 18036.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2019
