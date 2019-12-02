|
Grace E. Danner (Smith), 83, formerly of Laurys Station, PA, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing home in Nazareth, PA. Born August 31, 1936 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Breisch) Smith. Grace proudly served her country in the United States Air Force until she was honorably discharged in 1955. After her service, she worked as a machine operator for the Boise-Cascade Corporation of Catasauqua, PA for over 30 years. Grace was a long time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Catasauqua, PA where she devoted her spare time to being a Sunday school teacher.
Surviving are Sons, Timothy Smith and wife Sue of Coplay, PA, Frank Hutterer and wife Vicki of Fredericksburg, PA, Thomas Hutterer and fiancé Heather of Whitehall, PA, and Randy Hutterer and wife Theresa of Springtown, TX. Daughters, Grace Bandzi of Northampton, PA and Heidi Jones of Laurys Station, PA. Brother, Fred Smith of Catasauqua, PA and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Funeral service will take place on Thursday December 5 at Schisler Funeral Home located at 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm before the services.
Contributions in Grace's memory may be made to Animals in Distress C/O the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019