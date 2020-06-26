Grace Esther DeCenzo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace E. DeCenzo, 92, formerly of Forks Twp. and Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. DeCenzo who passed in 1996. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late, Robert and Mabel (Smale) Evans. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Gottshall and her husband Edward of Forks Twp.; 2 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert A. Evans and Paul Evans.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday, June 30th from 10-11:00 A.M., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Burial will be in Bethlehem Memorial Park. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved