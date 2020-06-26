Grace E. DeCenzo, 92, formerly of Forks Twp. and Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. DeCenzo who passed in 1996. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late, Robert and Mabel (Smale) Evans. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Gottshall and her husband Edward of Forks Twp.; 2 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert A. Evans and Paul Evans.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday, June 30th from 10-11:00 A.M., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Burial will be in Bethlehem Memorial Park. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.