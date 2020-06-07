Grace F. Osborn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace F. Osborn, 96, formerly of Macungie, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Abner A. Osborn, Jr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Solon G. and Alice E. (Bergenstock) Franges. Grace was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1940. She was a senior clerk in the District Traffic Office of Bell Telephone for several years before retiring in 1949. Grace was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. She was a former member of Allentown Hospital Jr. Aides, having chaired several concerts. Grace was a past member of Allentown, Hollidaysburg and Emmaus Woman's Clubs. She Chaired the Ladies Golf Committee at Shepherd Hills Golf Club. Grace was a bridge and golf enthusiast.

Survivors: Sons: Peter L. of Allentown, James A. and his wife Kathi of Jim Thorpe, David M. and his wife Carol of Macungie; Grandchildren: 4; Great-grandchildren: 11; Sister: Ann Smith of Schnecksville. Grace was predeceased by her half-sister Ruth Eisenhart.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton St., Allentown 18102 or Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N 6th St, Allentown 18101.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved