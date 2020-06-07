Grace F. Osborn, 96, formerly of Macungie, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Abner A. Osborn, Jr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Solon G. and Alice E. (Bergenstock) Franges. Grace was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1940. She was a senior clerk in the District Traffic Office of Bell Telephone for several years before retiring in 1949. Grace was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. She was a former member of Allentown Hospital Jr. Aides, having chaired several concerts. Grace was a past member of Allentown, Hollidaysburg and Emmaus Woman's Clubs. She Chaired the Ladies Golf Committee at Shepherd Hills Golf Club. Grace was a bridge and golf enthusiast.
Survivors: Sons: Peter L. of Allentown, James A. and his wife Kathi of Jim Thorpe, David M. and his wife Carol of Macungie; Grandchildren: 4; Great-grandchildren: 11; Sister: Ann Smith of Schnecksville. Grace was predeceased by her half-sister Ruth Eisenhart.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton St., Allentown 18102 or Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N 6th St, Allentown 18101.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.