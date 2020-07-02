Grace Helen (Yeakel) Roeder, 94, resident of Quakertown and Sellersville PA passed away on June 30, 2020 at Phoebe Home Richlandtown. Grace was born July 25, 1925 in Norristown PA to Howard F. and Esther (Lefever) Yeakel. She moved with her family to Spinnerstown in 1928, where her father became a general store proprietor and Post Master. After Quakertown high school she attended Drexel University, worked at Vultee Aircraft in Allentown during the war effort, worked for Dun and Bradstreet and was a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone. She studied piano and pipe organ as a teenager and gave piano lessons from her home in Sellersville. Grace was also a demonstrator for Hammond Organ Co. and church organist, playing for various churches in the area over the years. While in Sellersville she was a Cub Scout den mother, Service Director for Girl Scouts, V.P. and President of Lutheran Church Women. She later lived in Quakertown, was secretary at Grundy House Quakertown until retirement and enjoyed working part-time at the former Budco Theater and Leh's Dept. Store in Quakertown. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch and hooked rug projects, reading, her convertible car and the companionship of her cats. Grace is survived by a son Craig of Sellersville, daughter Linda Fawcett (Robert) of Quakertown, a brother D. William Yeakel (Joan) of CA and a sister Nancy Gahman (Richard) of NJ as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Marion Taylor in 2016. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 10:00-11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Animals in Distress P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg PA 18036.