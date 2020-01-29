Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Grace Strauss
Grace H. Strauss


1928 - 2020
Grace H. Strauss Obituary
Grace (Hartman) Strauss, 91, of Whitehall, died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Ernest K. Strauss for 66 years. Born in Allentown, July 6, 1928, Grace was the daughter of the late Clarence H. and Pauline E. (Sell) Hartman. She was employed as a cashier at the former Food Fair, in Allentown, for many years before retiring. Grace was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall.

Survivors: Daughter, Bonnita L. Csencsits and her husband, Edward of Whitehall; granddaughters, Dr. Keri L.Smith of The Island of Saba, Lori A. Chaney and her husband, Nathan of Macungie; great grandson, Braden T. Chaney; sister, Trudy J. Brobst of Florida;many nieces and nephews; predeceased by son, Ronald C. Strauss, sister, June D. Lesko, and son-in-law, Christopher N. Smith.

Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice and/or Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
