Grace Helen Hammer July 29, 1929 to April 28, 2020
Grace H. Hammer (90) died after a brief illness on Tuesday April 28th, at Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill. She was the youngest child of Earl S. and Helen (Groth) Weierbach of Bergen St. in Bethlehem. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Hammer and her three brothers Robert, Richard and Kenneth.
She had a career of more than 25 years with Hess Department Store, Zolingers, and Leh's Department stores.
Grace married Robert Hammer on June 6, 1954. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. Grace has been a member of the International Sorority Beta Sigma Phi, known for its service, for over 50 years.
Grace lived at Country Meadows Allentown and Whitehall before moving to Cedarbrook. Grace is survived by nieces and nephews, the children and grandchildren of her brothers.
Contributions: In place of flowers, her family welcomes a donation in the name of Grace Hammer to Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown, 1245 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18012
Services: Private, at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Grace H. Hammer (90) died after a brief illness on Tuesday April 28th, at Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill. She was the youngest child of Earl S. and Helen (Groth) Weierbach of Bergen St. in Bethlehem. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Hammer and her three brothers Robert, Richard and Kenneth.
She had a career of more than 25 years with Hess Department Store, Zolingers, and Leh's Department stores.
Grace married Robert Hammer on June 6, 1954. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. Grace has been a member of the International Sorority Beta Sigma Phi, known for its service, for over 50 years.
Grace lived at Country Meadows Allentown and Whitehall before moving to Cedarbrook. Grace is survived by nieces and nephews, the children and grandchildren of her brothers.
Contributions: In place of flowers, her family welcomes a donation in the name of Grace Hammer to Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown, 1245 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18012
Services: Private, at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.