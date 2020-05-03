Grace Helen Hammer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Helen Hammer July 29, 1929 to April 28, 2020

Grace H. Hammer (90) died after a brief illness on Tuesday April 28th, at Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill. She was the youngest child of Earl S. and Helen (Groth) Weierbach of Bergen St. in Bethlehem. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Hammer and her three brothers Robert, Richard and Kenneth.

She had a career of more than 25 years with Hess Department Store, Zolingers, and Leh's Department stores.

Grace married Robert Hammer on June 6, 1954. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. Grace has been a member of the International Sorority Beta Sigma Phi, known for its service, for over 50 years.

Grace lived at Country Meadows Allentown and Whitehall before moving to Cedarbrook. Grace is survived by nieces and nephews, the children and grandchildren of her brothers.

Contributions: In place of flowers, her family welcomes a donation in the name of Grace Hammer to Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown, 1245 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18012

Services: Private, at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved