|
|
Grace I. Muth, 90, of Upper Saucon Twp., died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence. She is the wife of the late Robert L. Muth. She was born in South Tamaqua on February 3, 1929 to the late Leon and Erma (Balliet) Bollinger. Since 1955, Grace owned and operated R.L. Muth Heating & Plumbing, Coopersburg with her late husband. She volunteered at the Upper Saucon Fire Company.SURVIVORSChildren: Roberta "Sis" I. (Glen) Scholl, Robert L. (Denise M.) Muth, Robin L. Muth all of Coopersburg; siblings: Violet Higbee of Scottsdale, AZ, Betty Justice of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Melvin (Catherine) Bollinger of Wescosville; 5 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 10- 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Paul's Blue Church Cemetery, Upper Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019