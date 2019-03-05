Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Muth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace I. Muth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Grace I. Muth Obituary
Grace I. Muth, 90, of Upper Saucon Twp., died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence. She is the wife of the late Robert L. Muth. She was born in South Tamaqua on February 3, 1929 to the late Leon and Erma (Balliet) Bollinger. Since 1955, Grace owned and operated R.L. Muth Heating & Plumbing, Coopersburg with her late husband. She volunteered at the Upper Saucon Fire Company.SURVIVORSChildren: Roberta "Sis" I. (Glen) Scholl, Robert L. (Denise M.) Muth, Robin L. Muth all of Coopersburg; siblings: Violet Higbee of Scottsdale, AZ, Betty Justice of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Melvin (Catherine) Bollinger of Wescosville; 5 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 10- 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Paul's Blue Church Cemetery, Upper Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now