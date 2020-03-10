|
|
Grace Joanne Lutzi, age 72, of Bath, PA, formerly of Alpha, NJ, died peacefully in the arms of her loving husband on the evening of Thursday, March 5, 2020. Grace and her husband, Gene, celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary last June; they were true life partners. Grace was born on September 22, 1947 to her late parents, Luke and Joyce Pennucci.
During her earlier years, Grace earned a Cosmetology License from Empire Beauty School in Easton, PA. While she enjoyed being a hairdresser, her passion for cooking and serving others led her to the restaurant business. An entrepreneur and restaurateur, Grace spent the majority of her years, working together with her husband, Gene, as owner/operator of the Steak Out/Lutzi's Courtyard Cafe in Easton, PA. Grace and Gene also owned and operated The Hotel of Horror in Saylorsburg, PA for a number of years. Upon retirement from the restaurant business, Grace won numerous awards and accolades as the Director of Activities both at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem, PA and at Mount Trexler Manor in Center Valley, PA.
Grace's greatest passion was her family. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren very much. She also loved to make people happy and went out of her way to help all she met. Grace had a way of making others smile with her kind words, patience and her contagious laugh. Grace had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her ability to sense when people needed her help. She touched many lives with her generosity and sensitive nature.
Grace will be missed by the many people who loved her.
Survivors: husband, Gene Lutzi; daughters, Angela Lutzi and husband, Scott Dellatore, Dawn Lutzi Bray and husband, Scott Bray; grandchildren, Samantha Jean, Alyssa Marie, Tyler Jeffrey, and Jeffrey Phillip.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service in order to celebrate Grace's life on Friday, March 20th at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Nazareth, PA.,
Contributions can be made to : St. Luke's Hospice, located at clicking below:
https://www.slhn.org/development/ways-to-give/make-a-gift
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020