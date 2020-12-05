Grace L. (Hopkins) Buchman, died at Luther Crest Senior Living Community in Allentown on November 30th, 2020. She was 94 years and had a joyful and fulfilling life. She and her late husband, Clyde E. Buchman, Jr., were together over 70 years.
Grace was born April 29, 1926, in Allentown, PA. After high school, she attended Penn State College.
As a lifelong devout Christian & member of Asbury United Methodist Church, she exhibited a steadfast commitment to her faith and church.
Grace had a gentle, loving nature, and an ever-positive spirit. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her three children: daughters Barbara Reighard and husband Robert of Fogelsville, Dianne Maguire, and husband Owen; son William Buchman and wife Linda; 13 grandchildren: Christopher Rau, Michael Rau, Andrew Rau, Jeffrey Rau, Billy Buchman, Gregory Buchman, Patrick Buchman, Tina Svencer, Erin Paul, Kyle Maguire, Julie Saitta, Matthew Reighard and Lara Walker; 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her 2 sisters Marion Hopkins and Helen Hopkins.
A private family service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church Memorial Garden. Those wishing to share memories or a kind message to the family may do so at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Asbury United Methodist Church 1533 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104.
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is entrusted with the arrangements.