Grace Mae Lindenmuth, 88, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019, after a prolonged illness. A Bethlehem native, Grace Mae Jackson was the daughter of Wilbur G. "Bill" and Myrtle V. (Free) Jackson. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1949, and later married her childhood sweetheart, the Rev. Larry T. Lindenmuth in 1956. Grace was a lifelong member of the Moravian Church, most recently of the church she grew up in, Westside Moravian in Bethlehem. Together with her husband, she actively served Moravian congregations in a variety of capacities in Bethlehem, Easton, Lititz, Newfoundland and York, PA, as well as Staten Island and Utica, NY. A mother of two, Grace was an avid volunteer for many years, and served Moravian Hall Square as the director of volunteers until her retirement. For the last several years she was a resident of Westminster Village, Allentown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; brothers, Wilbur "Billy" and Raymond Jackson; sister, Jean Dreydoppel. She is survived by her two children, Philip Lindenmuth (Denise) and Polly Scofield (Gregory); sister, Geraldine Miller; three grandchildren, Christina Lindenmuth, Sean Lindenmuth (Lhynette) and Paul Skinn; three step-grandchildren, John C. Nash, III (Stephanie), Brian Scofield and Megan Moskovitz (Jordan); and two step-great-grandchildren, Madison and Jackson Moskovitz. Burial will be private. Memorial services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to her church, West Side Moravian Church, 402 Third Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, pearsonfh.com. Gracie will be fondly remembered as a kind, caring and giving individual who brightened the lives of all whom she touched. She is dearly missed. Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019