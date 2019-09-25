|
Grace Mary Bennis, 81, formerly of Northampton, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Phoebe Home in Allentown, PA. Born March 26, 1938 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late E. George and Grace (Osman) Bennis.
Grace Mary was employed by Air Products, Trexlertown, PA where she worked as an accountant for 35 years before retiring in 1993.
Surviving are sister, Judith, brother, Edward G. Bennis and his wife Rochelle, daughter, Corinna Menkes, niece Tara Lynn Terry and her husband Rob, nephew Brian Bennis, great-nieces and nephews, Cohen Brian, Caden Rochelle, Emma Grace, William Edward, and Zachary Lloyd, grandchildren, Gavriella and Tzofia.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton, PA.
Contributions in Grace's memory may be made to St. Luke's Hospice or Phoebe Ministries-Allentown, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019