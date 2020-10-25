1/1
Grace Parzych
Grace Parzych, 88 of Milford Township died Tuesday October 20, 2020 in The Villages at LifeQuest. She was the wife of the late Eugene T. Parzych. Born in Quakertown she was the daughter of the late Placido and Lilian (Tamburino) Gugliandolo. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Quakertown. Grace is survived by her seven children, Gene M. Parzych (Christine) of Quakertown, Gary S. Parzych (Karen) of Trumbauersville, Beverly Pearson (Randy) of Pennsburg, Nina Wolfinger (Jeff) of Quakertown, Larry Parzych of Quakertown, John Parzych of Quakertown, and Cathy Parzych (Tom) of Winooski, VT. Five grandchildren Alex Parzych, Casey Parzych, Malissa Parzych and Gabrielle Parzych, and Brett Wolfinger. She was predeceased by a grandson Nicholas Umberger. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105-1942 or at (www.stjude.org)

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2020.
