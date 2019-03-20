Grace R. Fye, 92 of Mahoning Township, PA, formerly of Walnutport, PA an Newark, DE, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab Center, Mahoming Township, PA. Born June 11, 1926 in Slatington, PA, she was the daughter of the late William K. and Catherine (Jones) Edwards and wife of the late Russell H. P. Fye, Sr. She worked in the cafeteria of the Christina School District in Delaware for ten years before retiring in 1988 and was a member of the Slatington Baptist Church, Slatington, PA.She is survived by sons, David G. Fye and wife Susan Fye of Milton, DE, and Chris B. Fye of Walnutport, PA and sister, Florence Remaley of Slatington, PA, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by son, Russell H. P. Fye, Jr., sisters, Mary Edwards, Anna Smith, Helen Rehrig and Nancy Edwards, brothers, Wiley Edwards and Bernard Edwards.The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Slatington Baptist Church in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary