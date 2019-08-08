Home

DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ursula Catholic Church
1300 Broadway
Fountain Hill, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Catholic Church
1300 Broadway
Fountain Hill, PA
Grace R. Metzger

Grace R. Metzger Obituary
Grace R. (McNally) Csordas Metzger, 99, of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully in her home on August 6, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph R. Metzger. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late William and Ellen (Tierney) McNally. Grace worked previously for Victalic Aircraft, St. Luke's Hospital Central Services as a seamstress. She was a member of St. Ursula Catholic Church and their Women's Guild and the Golden Hillers.

Survivors: sons- Richard Metzger and wife Karen of Fountain Hill, Thomas Metzger of Bethlehem; daughters- Mary Metzger of Fountain Hill, Ann Anderson and husband David of Red Lion, PA, Regina Briody and husband Attorney Bruce of Bethlehem, Jane Metzger of Fountain Hill; daughter-in-law- Kathleen Csordas of Florida; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter-Arlene Hassick, son- Joseph Csordas, daughter-in-law- Patricia Metzger, siblings- James McNally, Francis McNally, Kathleen McNally and Mary Cunningham.

A viewing will be held Saturday, August 10th 9-10AM with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. Ursula Catholic Church 1300 Broadway Fountain Hill, PA 18015. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Grace's memory to St. Ursula Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019
