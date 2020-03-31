|
|
Grace S. (Muthard) Hahn, 90, Covington, LA, formerly of Slatington, died Monday, March 30, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Kathy L. Ward. Born in Slatington, August 23, 1929, Grace was the daughter of the late Phaon A. and Sallie S.A. (Schneck) Muthard. She was a former member of Friedens U.C.C., Slatington.
Survivors: Daughters, Judith A. Ward and her husband, Walter of Flat Rock, MI, Kathy L. Ward of Covington, LA, Lisa M. Sanchez and her husband, Bonifacio of Cape Coral, FL; sister, Mildred E. Frederick of Kempton; eleven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.
Service: A private funeral service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Friedens Church Cemetery, Slatington. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196 to defray expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020