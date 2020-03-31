Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Grace Hahn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace S. Hahn


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace S. Hahn Obituary
Grace S. (Muthard) Hahn, 90, Covington, LA, formerly of Slatington, died Monday, March 30, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Kathy L. Ward. Born in Slatington, August 23, 1929, Grace was the daughter of the late Phaon A. and Sallie S.A. (Schneck) Muthard. She was a former member of Friedens U.C.C., Slatington.

Survivors: Daughters, Judith A. Ward and her husband, Walter of Flat Rock, MI, Kathy L. Ward of Covington, LA, Lisa M. Sanchez and her husband, Bonifacio of Cape Coral, FL; sister, Mildred E. Frederick of Kempton; eleven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.

Service: A private funeral service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Friedens Church Cemetery, Slatington. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196 to defray expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now