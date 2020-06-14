Grace S. Heimbach
Grace S. (Reichard) Heimbach, 91, of Allentown, passed away in her home on June 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Earl D. Heimbach, who passed away in 1992. Born in Hellertown, she was the daughter of Emma (Reichard) Myers. Grace was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors: Son, Neal R. Heimbach; Granddaughters, Kristy and Katie; 4 Great-Grandchildren; Step-Sons, Bruce A. and David E. Heimbach; Half-Sister, Cleath Cunningham; Half-Brother, Dwight Myers. Grace was predeceased by her aunt, Maggie Frankenfield, who raised her.

Services: 10:30 AM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. With social distancing practices, a viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 AM Monday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

