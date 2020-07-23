1/
Grace T. Seaser
Grace T. Seaser, 95, passed away on July 20, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. She was the beloved wife of the late Aaron Seaser who passed away in 1994. Born in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Josephine (Gossy) Bandle. She was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Coplay. She is survived by niece, Diana Frankenfield, other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in St. Peter's R.C.C. Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Grace's memory to St. Peter's Church at 4 S 5th St, Coplay, PA 18037. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
