Gregg W. Furniss, 49, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away on Oct. 25, 2020 after a 19-month battle with brain cancer. He was the devoted husband and best friend of Tara (Grozalis) Furniss for 23 years. They were blessed with five sons, Bryan 15, triplets; Eric, Aidan, and Scott 14, and Cameron 13. Gregg was born in Abington, PA to David L. Furniss and Diane (Morgan) Furniss. He spent most of his childhood in Lincroft, NJ where he was active in the church youth group and bell choir. Gregg graduated from Middletown South High School in 1988. He attended Rutgers University where he met the love of his life, Tara, as well as many lifelong friends. While in college Gregg was on the Rutgers rugby team. He graduated in 1993 with a BA Degree in Economics and Physics. He continued his education at Penn State University, earning an MBA in Finance, CPA, and CFA certifications. Gregg started his career at Quantex Microsystems. After graduate school, he was recruited into the CDP program at Air Products and most recently worked in finance and new business development. He was a loyal employee of Air Products for the last 21 years. Gregg was known for his brilliant mind, quick wit, and mischievous nature. His smile and gentle personality made him loved by all. Gregg was an avid runner, completing the NY Marathon in 1998. He was very handy and loved home projects, building his outdoor pool area, finishing basements, renovating rooms, and repairing anything that broke around the house. His passion was spending time with his boys, family, and friends. His happy place was the Jersey shore and spending time on his boat. Gregg is survived by his wife, Tara; sons, Bryan, Eric, Aidan, Scott, and Cameron Furniss; parents, David L. and Diane Furniss; siblings, Jan Caputo, Brett Furniss (Julie), Alysa Gelpke (Mike); brother-in-law, Bob Grozalis (Jen); mother-in-law, Mary Grozalis; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Robert Grozalis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Sat., Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the Furniss children's fund to offset the expense of raising and educating Gregg's 5 boys. Please make checks payable to Tara Furniss c/o Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



