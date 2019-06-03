Gregory A. Hoffman, 61, of Trumbauersville, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Carolyn Wolfer. Born October 30, 1957, he was the son of Charles G. Hoffman of Macungie and the late Franell (Smith) Hoffman. He graduated from Upper Perkiomen High School and the former Lincoln Technical Institute. Gregory served as an avionics navigation systems specialist for the Air Force from 1975-79 and attained the rank of sergeant. He loved the outdoors and spending time at the lake with Carolyn and his dog Willa. Survivors: Wife; father; sister, Lisa A. wife of John Myers; nephews, Stephen L. Reichenbach, Brian C. Reichenbach and his wife, Amanda; niece, Mya Myers; great-nephew, Noah Reichenbach; rescue dog, Willa. Services: Celebration of life, 11 A.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019, Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3438 Route 309 Orefield, PA 18069. Call 10-11 A.M. and pastor Dr. J. Bradley Roth will officiate. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to the , to Best Friends Animal Society, or Folds of Honor, all in c/o of the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary