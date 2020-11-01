1/1
Gregory A. Kernechel
Gregory A. Kernechel, 66, of Whitehall passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Michele A. (Schankowitz) Kernechel. They celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary July 23rd. Greg was born in Allentown the son of the late Russell L. and Nancy K. (Newhard) Kernechel. He was a graduate of Allen High School Class of 1972. Greg started his own business GK Securities in 1979 and operated it until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop # 11 and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1969. He was an avid Eagles fan. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his daughter and especially the many concerts they attended together.

Survivors: Wife; daughter, Jacqueline M. Kernechel of Whitehall; sister, Debra K. Pond and her husband Rev. Dr. Darrell Pond of Durham, NC; grand puppy, Dolce; nieces and nephews.

Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: National Kidney Foundation 1500 Walnut St Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
