Gregory A. Shuey 64, died October 22,2020 at home. He was the husband of Carol (Abraham) Shuey. Born in Allentown he was a son of Edwin and Dolores (Serfass) Shuey. Greg was a carpenter and framming contractor throughout the area.
Survivors:Parents, Wife, Children; Ryan, Kyle,Zachary, Caitlyn, Caroline, Peter. Siblings: Beverly Krobath, Susan Deibert, Joanne Briody, Penny Strohl.
Call 6-9 Wednesday October 28th at Boyko Funeral Home 855 Lehigh Street Allentown, PA
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2020.