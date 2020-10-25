1/1
Gregory A. Shuey
Gregory A. Shuey 64, died October 22,2020 at home. He was the husband of Carol (Abraham) Shuey. Born in Allentown he was a son of Edwin and Dolores (Serfass) Shuey. Greg was a carpenter and framming contractor throughout the area.

Survivors:Parents, Wife, Children; Ryan, Kyle,Zachary, Caitlyn, Caroline, Peter. Siblings: Beverly Krobath, Susan Deibert, Joanne Briody, Penny Strohl.

Call 6-9 Wednesday October 28th at Boyko Funeral Home 855 Lehigh Street Allentown, PA

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Boyko Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Boyko Funeral Home
855 Lehigh St.
Allentown, PA 18103
(484) 221-8143
