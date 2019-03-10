|
Gregory L. Graddy, Jr., 29, of Easton passed away Tuesday March 5. Born in Allentown, he was a son to Gregory L. Graddy, Sr., and April Riddick. Survivors: parents, Gregory Sr., and April; brothers, Da'rryl Williams, Kyle Graddy, and Branden Graddy all of Allentown, and a host of family and friends. Services: 12:00 Monday March 11, 2019 at Union Baptist Church located at 302 N. 6th St., Allentown. Viewing will be held from 10:00-12:00 in the church. Arrangements: Jesse Johnson funeral home, 426 Hanover Ave., Allentown.www.jessejohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019