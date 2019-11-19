|
|
Gregory John Kennedy, 69, of Saylorsburg, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of Cathie A. (Lutz) Kennedy, they celebrated 46 years of marriage, September 27, 2019.
Born in Easton, July 27, 1950, he was the son of the late Paul G. and Claire (Weidawl) Kennedy.
Prior to retiring, January 30, 2016, Greg was employed by Mineral Technology, Easton in research and development.
He was a 1968 graduate of Easton High School and graduated from Northampton Community College with an Associated Degree in Business.
He was an active member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Pen Argyl, where he served on the finance, cemetery and building and grounds committees, and was a counter, Eucharistic Minister and an usher.
He was a Past Grand Knight and a member of Fr. Nisco Council #3862, Bangor and it's Home Association, where he was presently serving as secretary. He was also a member and Past Faithful Navigator of 4th Degree, Pope Pius XII, Assembly 941, and was currently serving as Admiral.
Greg's world revolved around his family, church, Knights of Columbus and his home in LaCasa, FL.
In addition to his wife Cathie, he is survived by his son, Eric G. Kennedy and his wife Catherine of Phoenixville, PA, his granddaughter, Emma R. Kennedy, his sister, Rebecca S. Kennedy and her husband Peter Krelis of Pittsburgh, his brothers, Neil J. Kennedy and his wife Judy of Schnecksville, David M. Kennedy and his wife Elizabeth of South Whitehall, and Michael F. Kennedy and his wife Michelle of Waynesville, NC, and brothers and sisters in laws, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan G. Kennedy, May 25, 2015.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl. There will be viewing hours, Friday evening beginning at 6 PM until 8 PM and Saturday beginning at 10 AM until 10:45 AM all at St. Elizabeth's Church. Interment will be in Plainfield Cemetery. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to St. Elizabeth's Building Fund, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA 18072 or to Fr. DeNisco Council # 3862, 1680 West Bangor Road, Bangor, PA 18013.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019