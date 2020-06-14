Gregory K. Miller, 52, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Muhlenberg Hospital.
Gregory was born in Bethlehem, PA, a son of Judith Ann (Parks) Miller and the late Dale Barry Miller.
Gregory was a graduate of Dieruff High School in Allentown. He served in the US Navy and Navy Reserves earning several awards and decorations for his service. After his active duty he managed restaurants, a snow plow business and owned a Manhattan Bagel Shop in Philipsburg, NJ. Greg was happiest when he was helping others and making people smile.
In addition to his mother, Gregory is survived by his step-father Floyd Ross; a sister Stefanie L. Saxton and husband Guy; a brother Christopher T. Miller and wife Jessica Sirolly; a former wife Robin (Farner) Miller. Gregory is also survived by his longtime companion Annette Kirk, her daughter Corrinne Kirk, her son Ian Kirk; and several much-loved nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his son Kyle Miller.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).
Contributions in Gregory's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Center, 2855 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.