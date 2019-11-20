|
Gregory M. Kollar, 64, of Emmaus, passed away in his home on November 18, 2019. He was the husband of Theresa H. (Ringer) Kollar and they celebrated 38 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Stephen J. and Sophie A. (Billie) Kollar. Greg was employed as a plumber at James Lutte Plumbing and he was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus.
Survivors: Wife; Daughters, Kimberly Wolfe, Beth Hallman (David Miller), Lori Biery (William); 7 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren; Sisters, Patricia Druckenmiller and Eleanor Kollar; Brothers, Edward Kollar (Joan) and Daniel Kollar (Donna). Greg was predeceased by a grandson, Andrew Nemeth, and a brother, Stephen A.
Services: 2:30 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 1-2:30 PM Saturday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019