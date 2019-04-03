Gregory Paul Wippel, 35, of Fountain Hill, PA, died March 29th 2019, from injuries sustained involving a pedestrian train accident in Macungie, PA. He was born in Allentown, PA, son of Judith K. and Francis P. Wippel, brother of Christopher Wippel, and Uncle to Rebecca Wippel. He graduated from Louis E. Dieruff in 2002 and worked for Lehigh Valley Health Network's Sterile Processing Unit, Muhlenberg Campus.Greg was an outstanding musician and although shy, had an infectious sense of humor. He will be missed greatly by all of his family, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his niece and goddaughter Rebecca, whom he would often roughhouse with whenever she was around. His life was a living example of a truly kind and compassionate person. He will be missed by all who knew him.Services: Please join us in celebrating his life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to the "Dieruff Band Dept." (in memo Gregory Wippel). Please mail donations to Louis E. Dieruff High School, 815 North Irving Street, Allentown, PA 18109. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary