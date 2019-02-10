Home

Grenville "Gren" Dodson Hudson died after a battle with Alzeheimer's on January 18, 2019. Born in 1937 in Bethlehem, Gren was the daughter of John Esser Dodson and Evelyn Mott Dodson. She attended Miss Porters School and graduated from Rosemont College. In 1957 Gren married Carson H. Powers and moved to Greenwich, Connecticut. In 1979 she married William R. Hudson of Philadelphia and moved to Bryn Mawr and Naples, Florida. She was involved in the creation of the Naples Botanical Gardens. Gren was an expert artist, exhibiting in several galleries. Wholly original, she exuded elegance and grace, spunk and humor. Her hobbies included walking, bridge, gardening, golf, needlepoint,collecting art and travelling. Predeceased by her husband William R. Hudson Gren is survived by two daughters, Torii Jones and Elliott Bennett, son-in-law David Jones, grandchildren Pendleton M. Jones, Celeste H. Jones, Caley D. Bennett and Cooper A. Bennett, siblings Doña T. Dodson, Julie B. Heerlein, Keith E. Dodson, and by step-daughter Molly Dutton, grandchildren Dana Dutton, William Gano, Charles Gano, and Claire Gano Brown and great grandchildren Hudson and Frances Gano.A memorial service for Grenville D. Hudson will be held on March 23rd at the Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr.
