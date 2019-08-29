|
Guadalupe "Lupe" Ocampo, 92, of Bethlehem, died at her residence on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born in Ameca Jalisco, Mexico; daughter of the late Wenceslao Sanchez Ruiz and Catalina (Alvarez) Ruiz. Lupe was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Eliseo "Leo" Ocampo.
Lupe was a talented seamstress and worked as a sewing machine operator for local factories in the Lehigh Valley for over 27 years; retiring in 1978. She was a member of the ILGWU. She took great pride in her work and loved to make clothing for her children. Lupe was a parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church. She will be remembered as a loving mother and adoring grandmother who lived a kind and selfless life. She enjoyed attending the Silver Sneaker events at the YMCA, and was especially proud to be a citizen of the United States.
Lupe will be dearly missed by her children, Maria Delgrosso and husband, Jim of Bethlehem; Grace Ocampo of Bethlehem; Joseph J. Ocampo and wife, Terry of Ann Arbor, MI; Leo Ocampo and wife, Kathy of Easton; Deacon José "Tony" Ocampo of Bethlehem; and Laura P. Wisser and husband, Scott of Allentown; as well as nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Efren Ruiz; and sister, Catalina Uribe.
A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Guests are invited to pray the rosary with the family at 7:00 p.m. Another visitation will be held on Saturday from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Endowment Fund, 240 Union Plaza Station, Bethlehem, PA 18015 and/ or Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 29, 2019