Guido Centorame, 82, of Nazareth, PA, husband of Francesca P. (Parto) Centorame, passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at the St. Luke's Hospice House. Guido and Francesca were married for 56 years. Born in Roseto, Italy, he was the son of the late Govina and Alfonso Centorame.
Guido retired from the City of Bethlehem, where he worked as a stonemason. He was a member of the local Union while working for the City of Bethlehem. Guido is survived by his children, Giulia wife of Daniel Gerencser of Pace, FL. and Angela wife of Jason L. Nale of Nazareth, PA. Siblings, Maria Centorame and Thomas Centorame. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Guido was predeceased by his children, Olimpia Centorame-Gruber who passed away in 2010 and David Centorame who passed away in 2017.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church 450 E. Washington St. Bethlehem, PA. 18017 on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends and family may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangement by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020