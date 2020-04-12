Home

Gustav Kanz, of Whitehall, passed away on April 11th at the age of 88. He was born in Raubfisch, Hungary to the late Gustav and Hildegard Kantz and would have been married to his loving wife Margaret 66 years this April 24th. He was predeceased by his sister Gabriella and brother Rudolph. Survivors: Wife Margaret, Daughters: Teri and husband Lou Welnoski and Julie Tomasko, Grandchildren: Matt and wife Traci Welnoski, Jason and wife Kristy Fiedler, Beth Tomasko, Alicia Tomasko, Robert Tomasko III. Great Grandchildren: Grey, Tristan, Aubrey, and Tyler. Sister: Hilda Graf and Brother: William Kantz. Services will be private. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020
