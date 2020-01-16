|
|
Gustav Rucker, of Deerfield Beach, FLA, passed away peacefully at the age of 104 on January 14 in Center Valley, PA. Originally from the Steinway area of Astoria, NY, Gus was the son of the late Johann and Anna Layh Rucker.
His long life was well lived, with a marriage of 66 years to the late Irene Rucker. Gus was an avid bowler, tennis player, pinochle player, and golfer. He was active into his last years, enjoying daily walks around the pond at Sacred Heart Senior Living.
Gus had a long career at Best Foods, working for over 46 years. He advanced from office boy to process innovator to worldwide oil systems specialist. In this position, Gus brought his expertise to oil refinery design throughout North and South America and parts of Asia. After retiring, he loved living in Florida and spending the winter months sitting on the beach with Irene in the warm sun. When he was visiting up north, he was the loyalist of fans as he proudly cheered on his grandchildren at baseball games, basketball games, football games, track meets and other activities.
Gus loved his family, reading the daily newspaper, and watching sports on TV. He enjoyed eating, especially traditional Austrian/German foods, always with an ice-cold beer in hand. His quiet and content nature touched the hearts of every one he met.
He is survived by sons Daniel and his wife Mary Beth and Norman and his wife Nancy; grandchildren Kathryn, Amy and Brian Rucker, Kerrin Noller and Daniel Rucker; great grandchildren Hannah and Megan Kane, Nicholas, Haley and Tyler Attard, Emily and Henry Gustav Rucker and Charlotte and Jack Noller.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Heartfelt thanks go out to his caregivers at Sacred Heart, Family Pillars Hospice, and Dr. W. Timothy Scharle for their personal and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bethlehem Area Public Library in his name.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 16, 2020