Guy "Barry" Christman, 79, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg. He was the husband of the late Cynthia (Tremba) Christman. Born in Bethlehem, Barry was the son of the late Elmer and Toleda (Gieske) Christman. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1959, and then served his country in the US Army. He became a truck driver for a number of Lehigh Valley firms over the years. Survivors: son William "Billy" Christman, with whom he resided. Barry was predeceased by his wife and by an infant daughter, Tracy. Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM Thursday evening in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 6PM until time of services. Burial will be private. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019