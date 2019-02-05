Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Christman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy "Barry" Christman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Guy "Barry" Christman Obituary
Guy "Barry" Christman, 79, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg. He was the husband of the late Cynthia (Tremba) Christman. Born in Bethlehem, Barry was the son of the late Elmer and Toleda (Gieske) Christman. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1959, and then served his country in the US Army. He became a truck driver for a number of Lehigh Valley firms over the years. Survivors: son William "Billy" Christman, with whom he resided. Barry was predeceased by his wife and by an infant daughter, Tracy. Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM Thursday evening in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 6PM until time of services. Burial will be private. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now