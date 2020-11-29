Gwen K. (Smith) Millward, 71, of Walnutport Mobile Home Park, Lehigh Twp., died late Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020, at the VNA Hospice House at St. Luke's, Bethlehem. Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Clair C. and Pearl M. (Strohl) Smith.
Gwen was employed by HCR ManorCare, Allentown, as a program coordinator for over 28 years, retiring in 2016. She attended Christ United Church of Christ, Walnutport. While continuing her education, she worked as a home health aide, and enjoyed helping and caring for many people over the years.
Survivors: Daughter, Tracy G. of James Bourne of Annapolis, MD. Son, Craig B. and wife Lisa of Leesport. 2 grandchildren, Claire, and Maggie. Brother, Glen A. and wife Sally of New Tripoli. 1 niece, and 2 nephews.
Services: Graveside Services, 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, Fairview Cemetery, Washington Street, Slatington, PA 18080. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Christ UCC Memorial Fund, PO Box P, 309 Main Street, Walnutport, PA 18088.