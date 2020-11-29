1/
Gwen K. Millward
Gwen K. (Smith) Millward, 71, of Walnutport Mobile Home Park, Lehigh Twp., died late Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020, at the VNA Hospice House at St. Luke's, Bethlehem. Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Clair C. and Pearl M. (Strohl) Smith.

Gwen was employed by HCR ManorCare, Allentown, as a program coordinator for over 28 years, retiring in 2016. She attended Christ United Church of Christ, Walnutport. While continuing her education, she worked as a home health aide, and enjoyed helping and caring for many people over the years.

Survivors: Daughter, Tracy G. of James Bourne of Annapolis, MD. Son, Craig B. and wife Lisa of Leesport. 2 grandchildren, Claire, and Maggie. Brother, Glen A. and wife Sally of New Tripoli. 1 niece, and 2 nephews.

Services: Graveside Services, 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, Fairview Cemetery, Washington Street, Slatington, PA 18080. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Christ UCC Memorial Fund, PO Box P, 309 Main Street, Walnutport, PA 18088.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
