Married for 71 memorable years to Stanley T. Holmes, Jr., the couple met in 1947 on the Ocean City, NJ boardwalk and married in 1949. Gwen was a loving mother, enthusiast of the arts, and civic-minded member of the community. Gwen completed her Bachelor's ('48) and Master's ('49) degrees in Arts from the University of Pennsylvania. She shared her talents as an incredible vocalist and pianist at several Philadelphia area churches, and as music teacher in the Coopersburg school district. She performed countless serenades for her children and grandchildren, and encouraged them in the pursuit of music, theater and dance. Gwen was a very engaged community member and instilled a sense of civic responsibility in her children. She served as President of both the Lehigh County Association for the Blind and the Allentown League of Women Voters. She and Stan were Sacristans at the Emmaus Moravian Church. Gwen respected science, reason, and the peaceful resolution of social problems. She personified dedication to her family and the community, set high personal and civic standards for living responsibly in a democratic society, and was a proud American who embraced service to god, country, and humanity. Gwen was a "doer" and could tackle any challenge with determination and commitment. She was an accomplished knitter and seamstress, self-taught carpenter/painter/wall-paperer, Girl Scout troop leader, avid skier, baker, French substitute teacher at Emmaus and Eyer schools, and lover of all travel. Gwen embraced her Welsh heritage and, before her stroke, drafted much of a novel based on Welsh life. She introduced her grandchildren to the Welsh Eisteddfa, where they participated in this Welsh competitive festival of the arts. Gwen was predeceased by her father, Kenneth D. Matthews, Sara Edwards Matthews, mother, and Kenneth D. Matthews, Jr., brother. Loving memories of Gwen live in the hearts of her husband Stanley T. Holmes, Jr. and children Stanley T. Holmes III [wife Rebecca and daughter Dulce]; Sally Holmes Shirley [husband Mike and children Samantha and Clark]; Jeanette Holmes Fiumenero [husband Anthony]; and Wesley T. Holmes [wife Judy]. A viewing will be held on Wed., Oct. 7, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Services and burial will be private for the family in Spring Brook Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity
.